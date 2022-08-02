During his interview on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions AEW superstar Bryan Danielson shared the story of how he ended up on the WWE creative team towards the tail end of his run with the company, how it’s a thankless job, and how much he enjoyed it. Highlights from the American Dragon’s interview can be found below.

Shares the story of how Bruce Prichard started inviting him to WWE creative meetings:

The pandemic was happening. Somebody in one of my segments, it was right before Brie was about to give birth to our son Buddy. It was a month before that, somebody in one of my segments got COVID. They called me and were like, ‘You were in a segment with somebody who got COVID. A bunch of people in the segment got COVID. You might have COVID. I tested and didn’t have COVID, but I requested, ‘I don’t think I should come to work, my wife is pregnant and due soon.’ They were fine and great with that. Bruce Prichard called me and said, ‘I know you’re gone, but would you like to be part of the creative team and meetings?’ They were doing them through Zoom.

Calls WWE creative a thankless job, one that he enjoyed in the short time he did it:

I said ‘Yeah.’ I loved it. I know a lot of people have talked a lot of crap about writers. It’s a thankless job. There are a lot of smart, fun, writers. I loved dealing with Bruce Prichard. Some people talk bad about Bruce, I love Bruce. I really enjoyed it.

