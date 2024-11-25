How is Bryan Danielson doing these days?

“The American Dragon” appeared as a guest on his wife and sister-in-law’s official podcast, the Nikki & Brie Show, and gave an update to fans regarding his health following the end of his full-time career as a wrestler.

But not retirement!

“I was very cautious to not say ‘retirement,’ except for the match where if I lost (against Swerve), I would retire,” Danielson said. “After that, it was all, ‘the end of my full-time wrestling career.’ We don’t know what’s going to happen with my neck, but it honestly feels like I have a bobblehead.”

As the conversation continued, Brie confirmed that Danielson still needs neck surgery, and that she wanted to do “a big post” for him after his full-time career wrapped up at Wrestle Dream, but he insisted she did not because wrestlers are never fully retired.

“To me, at the end of the day, I realized this with my last retirement, which was forced,” he said. “I didn’t want to retire, but they wouldn’t let me wrestle again. What I found is people are sad for a bit. Then, everybody just moves on and it doesn’t matter. The hardest part for it is probably for the person who does it.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)