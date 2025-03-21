Will Bryan Danielson ever wrestle again?

“The American Dragon” spoke about this, as well as how he has not yet signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling, during a new interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful at the ticket on-sale event for AEW All In: Texas.

“No, just Tony and I were talking on Friday, and he said, ‘We’ve got this All-In on sale event.’ I said, ‘Oh, do you want me to come? I’d love to.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I’d love to see you.’”

As the interview continued, the pro wrestling legend spoke about there being a 50/50 chance he ever returns to the ring again.

“I mean, my priority is my health,” he said. “I think of the odds of me wrestling again ever are probably 50-50 at this point. My desire is to not get neck surgery. So if I could, this idea of living comfortably, right? Okay, if I could live comfortably without neck surgery, but it means that I wouldn’t get to wrestle again, I think I’d be okay with that trade-off. I had neck surgery before and it wasn’t a good experience. It kind of messed up my spine in the upper area for the rest of my life. Like now my spine is altered. So it’s like, okay, if we can get to a point where I’m a little bit more comfortable without needing neck surgery but they say you can’t wrestle anymore, I think that’s a fair trade-off. I’ve had a good run, kid.”

