Bryan Danielson officially worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle in his home state of Washington.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Danielson was listed as a heel internally on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. As seen at this link, Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution.

You can click here for our full Dynamite recap for this week. The following AEW Producers and Coaches were revealed for the episode:

* Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko

* The segment with Adam Page and Jon Moxley was produced by Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels

* Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed was produced by Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck

* Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson and the segment with AEW World Champion MJF was produced by Jerry Lynn

* AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland was produced by Ariya Daivari

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan and Skye Blue and was produced by Billy Gunn

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe dropping the AEW TNT Title to Darby Allin was produced by Sonjay Dutt and Jon Moxley

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.