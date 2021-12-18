AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently interviewed with Casual Conversations with The Classic where the American Dragon spoke about a number of different topics, including how he hopes to face a ton of new talent in the promotion. Highlights are below.

Names several talents he hopes to work with in AEW:

“I mean, there’s so many guys. There’s even guys that I feel like I haven’t worked with before even though I had twelve years ago or whatever it was. I wrestled Eddie Kingston a couple weeks ago, but we hadn’t wrestled since 2010. It feels like I’m wrestling a whole different person. As far as from the young guy perspective, I really like Daniel Garcia’s style. I think Dante Martin is incredible, so there’s those guys. Darby Allin, who I think is fantastic. I worry about him physically and all of the stuff he puts his body through. They are all kind of different too; you have Dante, who is doing this incredibly high-flying, Darby does stuff that seems kind of reckless, but I find him very psychological sound, and also this great character. Daniel Garcia is a great technical wrestler. You have MJF, who is just like your — he’s evolving what you would have called the ‘standard heel act.’ It’s modern and it doesn’t feel like he’s just out there being a heel, it feels like he’s really an asshole. I talk to him, and he’s kind of an asshole, right?”

Says he would love to work against Bear Country because of their mutual love of Bears:

“There’s all of these different guys — the one too, because I love bear stuff, is the Bear Country guys. [laughs] I would love to just do a program either where we team together or I wrestle them and it’s just based on our love of bears. It would be a lot of fun.”

How this is most likely his last run as a full-time wrestler:

“In my mind, when I decided to come to AEW, I looked at it as, this is going to be the last full-time run of my career, but I don’t want to look at it as like a downslide. I look at it like the apex. This is the best I’m ever going to be. Like the best, I’ve been wrestling for 22 years, and nothing that I’ve done before is going to be as good as these next three years….So I was putting a lot of pressure on myself and one of the things I had talked with Tony about is like, hey, coming in hot, coming in and being like, hey I want to challenge the best guy and I wanna, and I just wanna go out there and do it.”

