Bryan Danielson opens up about a dream that may now never come true.

The American Dragon recently spoke with the Getting Over program about his desire to compete in NJPW’s G1 Climax, one of the most grueling and prestigious pro-wrestling tournaments in the world. However, Danielson tells the program that his dream of doing the G1, which he has been very public about, is more like a delusion as he plans to wind down his wrestling career soon.

I don’t know. Sometimes, I have delusions of doing the G1. I think that’s what they are. I think they’re delusions in the sense of, that’s something I’ve wanted to do forever and ever and ever. I’ve never been able to do it. ‘This year would be the year to do it,’ except, is it? By the time the next G1 rolls around, I’ll be 43, and with how many injuries…that’s a big part of why I want to step away from full-time wrestling too. To do this, I love doing this, but it’s not worth the expense of my health later on in life. I’ve already had enough injuries as it is.

Danielson later addresses the numerous injuries he has sustained just this year, adding that they won’t affect his longterm health, which is why he doesn’t want to push it.

Right now, I feel like the injuries that I’ve had are manageable in the sense of long-term. I’m constantly doing stuff for my neck so that my neck isn’t bad when I’m 70. The concussion stuff, I do my best, but all of us, we’re just hoping for the best. We don’t know. There is no concrete science on it. I think now, doing a G1, might be a little irresponsible of me, in comparison to what my overall long-term goals are, which is being there for my kids and there for my family,

In a separate interview, Danielson spoke about breaking his arm at Forbidden Door 2, but confirmed that he is now fully cleared to compete at this Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view against Zack Sabre Jr. You can read about that by clicking here.

