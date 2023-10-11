Bryan Danielson has made it clear that he has one year left in his full-time career as he has promised his daughter to finish it out when his AEW contract ends.

He wants to return to Japan before retiring, as he hasn’t wrestled there since 2018, which is something he discussed while appearing on the Nikki & Brie Show.

“Maybe. I never say never. Wrestling in Japan is one of my favorite places in the world to wrestle, if not the favorite place. I loved wrestling in Japan, I’d love to wrestle there more, it’s just a matter of schedule and a matter of time.”

