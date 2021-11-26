AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, which included the American Dragon calling this incarnation of himself the best he’s ever been, and how he only believes he’ll be a full-time wrestler for another three years. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he currently feels like the best version of himself:

“I honestly feel like right now, I’m the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. I’ve learned a lot in my 10 plus years in WWE. I honestly feel like in some ways I’m actually a little bit of a better athlete now because of the way that I train and all that kind of stuff than I was even when I was 30. I feel like mentally and physically, I’m the best that I’ve ever been.”

Believes he will only be a full-time wrestler for the next three years:

“I signed a three year contract with AEW. I consider these kind of like my final three years as a full time wrestler, but also, not just like, ok, this me winding down. This to me is the peak. This is going to be the best that I’m ever going to be in ending my full time career at that, ending it as the best version of myself.”

