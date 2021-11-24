On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson seemingly started his heel turn now that he is in a feud with AEW World Champion Adam Page.

It’s been a few years since Danielson has been a heel and some fans were excited to see him portray a bad guy again, but he made it known that he doesn’t consider himself a heel. Here is what he had to say about it during an appearance on Busted Open Radio:

“So, I don’t know what people are talking about. I thought the people of Virginia were giving me a really tough time. I don’t think anything I said was wrong or even mean to say, ‘Hey, congratulations Hangman Adam Page. You are the world champion, I’m a little disappointed it’s not Kenny Omega because that’s who I wanted to beat for the AEW Championship. And I’m a little disappointed that you’re not wrestling tonight and that you haven’t been wrestling that much and I’ve been wrestling every single week since I’ve come to AEW.’ I don’t think any of that is overtly mean [laughs]. I think because people boo me, and I’m not gonna lie I do enjoy being booed. There’s something just so fun about it [laughs]. So, I might lean into that a little bit more but there was nothing I said that was wrong or mean or anything like that. Now, because of that I’m gonna kick all of his friends’ heads in but I think I would be doing that anyway. I don’t consider it a heel turn. I’m just being me.”

