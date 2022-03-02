AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently appeared on The Masked Man show to hype up this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, where the American Dragon battles Jon Moxley in a high-stakes grudge match. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he enjoys how many different matchups he has had and will have in AEW:

My time in AEW, I’ve been excited for all the matches because they are all…it’s not like I’m wrestling the same guy twice, with the exception of the Hangman matches and both of those matches were different animals and I was excited for both of them. I wrestled Lee Moriarty and Daniel Garcia in the last two weeks, and not that I picked those two people, they just made sense with the story. I was really excited to see what they would bring to the table. To put to them, ‘Hey, what do you want out of this match? I don’t want to tell you how to do this match, I want to see what you think this match should be.’

Says he is interested to get the perspective of younger talents, and see how they view wrestling:

That was a lot of fun for me. They’re both young, but they both have really good heads on their shoulders and two completely different human beings and different approaches to wrestling. That’s been fun for me too, being around the younger guys. Maybe they learn something from me, I don’t know, but I’m always interested in their perspective on wrestling because, I don’t know how Daniel Garcia is, but say HOOK, he wasn’t even born when I started wrestling. He doesn’t know Vader vs. Sting from 1992, let alone the 80s stuff I watched as a kid because he has no reference to that. His reference for wrestling is completely different. I’m interested to see their perspective. It’s always a learning experience for me and that’s a lot of fun.

