During a recent conversation with Tony Schiavone at Starrcast 2025, Bryan Danielson addressed reports that WWE had asked him to stop using the “YES!” chants in AEW. Danielson confirmed that WWE did reach out to him about the matter and explained in detail how he’s been trying to work around the restrictions while still engaging the AEW audience.

Additionally, Danielson revealed that he’s training to become a volunteer firefighter.

You can check out some highlights from the panel below:

On the message he received regarding the YES! chants: “I think it’s odd, I just got a text message yesterday… I wouldn’t say threatening legal action. But, like, ‘Hey, you know if you…’ I’m not somebody who tends to criticize people. Everybody has their different values, and they have their own values. They’re just different from mine and that’s fine.”

On how he dealt with he restrictions for the chants in AEW: “Yeah, yeah (I knew there was no way to stop the ‘Yes!’ chant when I got to AEW) … And it’s also something like, am I not allowed to raise my fingers in the air? When I do it, nobody notices but I never say ‘yes!’ when I do it. I always just do this (raise my fingers in the air) and the people — so am I not allowed to do that? I don’t know. This is getting really into the weeds of stuff that is not super interesting or fun to talk about for me, and I also don’t wanna get myself or anybody else in trouble.”

On training to become a volunteer firefighter: “So one of the things in our area that needs help is the forest fires, and so, one of my things to provide service to my community is training to be a volunteer firefighter… I’m looking at how I can be of service to my community and where I can feel like I’m really doing something with my life that’s productive and has meaning, you know? Those are the kind of things I’m looking for.”

