“The American Dragon” wants a big match for the special milestone episode of AEW Dynamite this week.

Ahead of the five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS this coming Wednesday night, October 2, 2024, the AEW World Champion has issued a challenge to another title-holder in AEW.

“I’m laying out a challenge for the Five Year Anniversary of AEW Dynamite, this Wednesday on TBS,” wrote Danielson as the caption to a video on Instagram where he challenges AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for a trilogy bout on the 10/2 show.

