Last night’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam saw Bryan Danielson wrestle his first matchup since his arrival at the promotion’s ALL OUT pay per view earlier this month, where the American Dragon went to a 30-minute time-limit draw with world champion, Kenny Omega. The bout, which received a ton of critical acclaim from fans and colleagues online, was the opening contest of AEW’s first ever show from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Danielson has since taken to Twitter to thank the dedicated New York fans for such a magical evening, adding that he never feels like he’s at work doing something he loves. He writes, “When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible.”

Check it out below.