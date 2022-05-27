AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas, where the American Dragon will team up with Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz to take on the Jericho Appreciation society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, 2Point0, Jake Hager). Highlights from the interview can be found below.

His thoughts on the upcoming 10-man tag at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view:

“I like the variety of the people I’m teaming with, but I also like the variety of people on the other side, too. It’s a great mix of experienced guys with younger guys. You’ve got a guy like Daniel Garcia, who is fantastic. You have Proud & Powerful, who are such an amazing tag team. And you have Eddie Kingston, who is a piece of garbage—but he’s good at what he does. It’s a lot of fun.”

Whether he would ever consider joining the Jericho Appreciation Society:

“Absolutely not [laughs]. If you asked me two weeks ago if I’d rather be around Chris Jericho or Eddie Kingston, I would have said Chris Jericho. But I do love a nice ideological battle, which we have here with the battle between sports entertainment and professional wrestling. I’m really into that. As Bryan Danielson, I don’t want to go back to being a sports entertainer.”