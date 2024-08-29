Bryan Danielson delivered his “can’t miss” announcement to close out the post-All In: London 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on August 28, and boy did it deliver.

After teasing retirement for several minutes and again mentioning that he will need neck surgery sooner than later, he says he realized “it’s probably time for me to go home …but not yet!”

Danielson said he will not retire as AEW World Champion, and that he’s gonna fight for this championship as much as he possibly can. He said “don’t get it twisted,” and mentioned he will end his full-time career when he loses the title, but he doesn’t plan on that happening anytime soon because he’s “still got a lot of heads to kick in.”

“The American Dragon” would then mention AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 coming up on September 7, and says as AEW World Champion, he’s ready to defend his title against “first come, first serve.”

TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry then appeared on the big screen and vowed his legacy will be becoming the guy who retired Bryan Danielson. He then appeared live in the ring behind Danielson and laid him out to end the 8/28 broadcast on TBS from State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

The NEW #AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson is here to address what his future holds after his instant classic match at #AEWAllInLondon. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BryanDanielson pic.twitter.com/xpCl1L10Ni — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 29, 2024