Bryan Danielson has made a promise to All Elite Wrestling fans ahead of the company’s highly-anticipated return to Australia in early 2026 for AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 14 and AEW House Rules on February 15.

During a recent interview on The Early Kick-Off with Nick Stav, the pro wrestling legend spoke about AEW Grand Slam: Australia falling on Valentine’s Day and an idea he has for something he feels would make for “a cool social media moment.”

“It’s also Valentine’s Day,” Danielson said of AEW Grand Slam: Australia falling on February 14. “If you have a significant other, what a great date night. If you want to propose to her, this would be an excellent time. Then we could all [do the Yes! chant]. We can all do that. It would be great.”

Danielson continued, “Anybody who wants to propose to their significant other, Sydney, Valentine’s Day at an AEW show. I may or may not be on-screen, but if you let us know ahead of time, I will for sure be there and I will lead the whole crowd in a Yes chant. Even if you don’t like wrestling and you just want to propose. Young kids these days, they love social media, what a cool social media moment.”

As noted, Bryan Danielson is set to join AEW Dynamite on a full-time basis as a color-commentator for the two-hour prime time program every Wednesday night on TBS and HBO Max.