An update on Bryan Danielson’s status with AEW.

The American Dragon announced on the July 31st Dynamite that his contract was set to expire on August 1st. However, by that point he had already punched his ticket to the main event of All In after winning the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Fightful Select recently spoke with Danielson, who revealed that he has not signed any sort of extension with AEW, nor has he re-signed fully. In other words, he is currently working for AEW without a contract.

Danielson said back in 2023 that this would be the last calendar year of his full-time career. At All In, he is challenging Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title, with his prestigious pro-wrestling career on the line.

