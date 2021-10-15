During an interview with Jim Varsallone, Bryan Danielson recalled a moment when the crowd starting chanting ‘Yes’ during a segment of The Rock’s and Danielson being concerned that The Rock would make it his own catchphrase. Here’s what he had to say:

It was a pretty cool moment. It was interesting because I wasn’t on RAW that night, I was just on the dark match. There was a funny moment that happened where The Rock was out there doing a promo and all of a sudden everybody starts chanting ‘Yes!’ for Daniel Bryan and I said, ‘Oh no,’ because the Rock is so quick-witted, right? I said, ‘He’s for sure going to turn this around and it’s gonna become his thing and I’m not gonna have it. ‘He came back and said, ‘Hey man, you’re super over out there.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, it was really nice.’ He could’ve easily turned it around into a Rock thing and he didn’t, so that was very kind of him.’

Credit: Jim Varsallone. H/T 411Mania.