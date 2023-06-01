As noted in mid-May, it was reported that Bryan Danielson is set to work on the creative team for the new AEW Collision show.

Danielson discussed his creative role during the AEW Double Or Nothing media scrum and had the following to say:

“I love working with Tony and I love working in AEW. It’s a lot of fun because, sometimes, before I even got here, Tony and I would talk on the phone sometimes for an hour-and-a-half to two hours and we’d just be talking about things and wrestling and that sort of thing. I think we have a lot of similar ideas on wrestling, and sometimes he says things to me and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a great idea,’ and we riff off each other really well. When we do it, it doesn’t feel like work. When you love wrestling, stuff like that is fun.”

Khan then said Danielson’s “words mean a lot” and was the “highest praise” he’s ever received. Danielson continued on why it was a no-brainer for him to expand his role and work with AEW’s younger talents.

“To see them grow, in the year and a half I’ve been here, is so rewarding,” Danielson added. “Also, I’ve never been at a place where the company has so much heart for the wrestlers — and that is so meaningful and makes me feel so grateful for this place.”

Danielson previously helped out with WWE creative when he was with that company, especially when he was sidelined. People in WWE had great things to say about Danielson’s demeanor when helping creative.

AEW Collision is set to premiere Saturday, June 17 on TNT. The two-hour live show will air every Saturday night.

