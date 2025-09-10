Can you envision “The American Dragon” running Ring Of Honor?

During a recent interview with Pario Magazine, which dropped on Wednesday morning, Bryan Danielson was asked about his potential interest in running ROH Wrestling for AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, as well as how he found out about the news that he is joining AEW Dynamite as a new full-time commentator for All Elite Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he found out about full-time AEW commentary gig: “I found out the same way everybody else found out on Sunday… they sent me the tweet that Tony Khan sent. It had been mentioned, but then I found out the same way everybody else found out on Sunday. I got a text message, ‘Hey, man. So, you’re gonna be at Dynamite this week, right?’ And I was like, ‘Huh?’ Then they sent me the tweet that Tony Khan sent out and I was just like, ‘Oh, okay. Yep, I guess so.’ Tony and I had talked about the possibility of it but I didn’t know it was a real thing until Sunday.”

On if he has any interest in possibly running Ring Of Honor (ROH) Wrestling: “That would interest me. I don’t think Tony has interest in that. I think Tony does a really great job of juggling all these plates. He does a pretty great job with it. I’m always open to doing whatever the company needs. I would love to do it. I think Ring of Honor is a really cool product and especially for our younger talent to be able to get them exposure.”

On ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 and how his version of ROH wouldn’t be any better than Tony Khan’s version: “I wouldn’t say that my version of it would be any better than Tony Khan’s version. That’s not my thing. I don’t think that, you know what I mean? I’m not here angling for a job to take over Ring of Honor.”

Bryan Danielson begins his full-time gig as the newest addition to the weekly AEW Dynamite commentary desk starting with tonight’s live episode at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

