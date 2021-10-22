During his appearance on The Kliq, Bryan Danielson spoke on how he’s needed to adapt a more aggressive style in the ring since joining AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

They can expect it to be very aggressive and very physical. I love smashmouth wrestling, and that’s what I want to do in AEW. For years in WWE, I was portrayed as the underdog, and they wanted me to wrestle a certain style and that sort of thing. Now, I can do what I like to do and wrestle with a higher degree of physicality. I think that scares some people [laughs]. But that’s one of the things I enjoy about wrestling the most. That’s something I really enjoy.

Credit: The Kliq. H/T 411Mania.