During his appearance on WFAN Radio, Bryan Danielson spoke on why he chose not to work the independent scene after his WWE contract expired. Here’s what he had to say:

A lot of people think in terms of two options – but I could’ve done an independent schedule, or not come back to wrestling at all for a bit. But, I wanted to take the summer off because my daughter started preschool. Her whole life, I’ve left almost every week, but me being home every night, she loved it and I loved it. Now, when I FaceTime her, she’s like, ‘Daddy, I miss your cuddles, mama doesn’t cuddle me like you do!’ and that kind of stuff. That was part of the idea of maybe stepping away until my son starts preschool, but then you wonder if I’m missing years of my productive career, and I might not be the same at 45 as I am at 40.

Credit: WFAN Radio. H/T 411Mania.