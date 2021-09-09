During his media scrum after All Out, Bryan Danielson spoke on how COVID is hindering his ability to work for other promotions, but that his desire to do so is still there. Here’s what he had to say:

Look, we all know we’re in a weird situation with COVID. I would love, love, love, love, love to go wrestle in New Japan. But with COVID being what it is right now, I can’t quarantine for two weeks to go do a couple shows in Japan, I just can’t do it. I would love to wrestle in Mexico, I don’t know if that’s the safest thing in the world to do right now, you know what I mean? So, for right now. I’m going to focus on AEW and then go from there.

But, I do want to say this, that [working in multiple promotions] is only possible because of what the people who started this company have built. There’s other wrestling company’s out there who have great talent—besides WWE—and I didn’t hear really anybody clamoring for me to go to them. There’s a reason people were clamoring for me to come here, and that’s because of what they already built. Before [CM] Punk got here, before I got here, people were already excited. Like ‘oh, imagine if you added this person to this already fantastic mix’? That’s what gives you chills.