Bryan Danielson has been a part of a lot of classic matches in his career, but nothing makes him more proud than KofiMania.

The American Dragon spoke about his WrestleMania 35 showdown with Kofi Kingston during a recent interview with The Ringer, where he calls the bout one of his favorites of all time. Danielson later adds that watching Kingston lose the title in five seconds to Brock Lesnar was incredibly demoralizing. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says KofiMania was magical:

To me, the whole thing [KofiMania] was magic. And you look at the live events, like the number of shows that he did for WWE, the amount of TV time that he [Kingston] filled in every time, going out there and always having a positive attitude and all that kind of stuff. What a great human being, you know what I mean?

How Kingston’s title loss to Brock Lesnar was demoralizing:

Like I said, it was my favorite match. I think the whole thing was my favorite part of my WWE career. And conversely, the most demoralized I ever was was seeing him lose it to Brock Lesnar the way that he did.

Danielson will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship in a 60-Minute Iron Man matchup at tomorrow’s Revolution pay-per-view.