During his interview with Jim Varsallone, Bryan Danielson spoke on why he enjoys wrestling in the curtain jerker position so much. Here’s what he had to say:

I loved when I was in WWE and we would do the European tours, I would make the audacious claim that I was the greatest first match wrestler in WWE history [laughs]. I said, the only person who could really compare is Rey. The idea is, at all these untelevised live events, the best spot on the card is first for sure. The crowd is always super easy for the first match because they’re excited, so I’m always somebody that loves being on first. I love that aspect of it. But to, afterwards, I don’t worry until a day or two later until a match was good or not. I honestly don’t worry about it. I’m no longer at that point in my career whether I question whether something was good. I get excited, want to do the best I can while I’m out there, but when I’m out there, I want to enjoy it. So, my reaction to whether it was good or not was whether I enjoyed it, and the match against Kenny Omega, I was buzzing. I hadn’t wrestled since April, and I’m 40 years old. It’s like, oh no [laughs]. Afterward, I was buzzing. It felt so good – the energy and all that kind of stuff. I didn’t worry about whether we knocked it out of the park or hit a grand slam, I worried about did I enjoy what I just did? That was a 10 out of 10 enjoyment for me. There are probably only a handful of matches that are even comparable.