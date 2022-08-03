AEW superstar Bryan Danielson was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions, where the American Dragon discussed his days in WWE, which included his thoughts on the 2015 Royal Rumble matchup.

For those who don’t remember Danielson had just returned from an injury for the match, but was eliminated early on by Bray Wyatt, a decision that turned the Philadelphia crowd on the match. Even worse was how poorly the match winner, Roman Reigns, was received. Check out Danielson’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he instantly knew that the booking plan for the 2015 Royal Rumble was a bad idea:

“I knew (it was a bad idea), and especially because I had just come back from neck surgery. When they told me what I was doing in the Rumble in 2015 and that I was only going to be in there for four or five minutes, I told them, ‘I think this is a bad idea.”

How the booking didn’t help Roman Reigns at all:

“This isn’t necessarily great for Roman.’ They kind of ignored that. Then it wasn’t. Stuff happened. That was that. All of that to say, Roman has done such a great job and now he’s the biggest star in wrestling. He’s performed at such a high level for a long time and he’s done such a great job.”

