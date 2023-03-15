Bryan Danielson is still feeling the effects of his 60-Minute Iron Man matchup against MJF from AEW Revolution.

The American Dragon put up a tremendous fight against the Salt of the Earth at Revolution but ended up losing the bout 4-3 in the sudden death period. While many are calling the contest a match-of-the-year contender, Danielson is just trying to recover from the physical and mental pain he is feeling after another huge loss.

During an appearance on Unconsciously Coupled he had this to say about how he was feeling post-Revolution.

Legitimately, I’m in a ton of pain. I just wrestled for over 65 minutes. I’ve got a black eye. I can’t lift my left arm past here [partially raises arm]. I have shooting pain going down my leg. There’s this big gaping wound on my stomach. Those kind of things, it’s like, ‘Oh, sorry, daddy is in a lot of pain.’ They understand that, but as they get older, they’re going to understand that some of this is not physical.

In a promo with AEW, Danielson said it was time for him to “go home.” You can see that below.

"It's time for me to go home." A powerful yet heartbreaking promo from Bryan Danielson 💔#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/sMGUVy3ktE — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 9, 2023

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)