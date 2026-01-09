Do you think Bryan Danielson is at a good place with his work as a commentator for All Elite Wrestling?

He doesn’t.

He thinks he’s “rotten.”

“The American Dragon” recently spoke with Undisputed, where he opened up about his skills as a commentator for AEW, admitting he is “not where [he] wants to be.”

“A lot of times, I still think I’m rotten [laughs]. It’s hard to gauge the show in terms of what worked and didn’t when I’m doing commentary,” an honest Danielson said. “I do the show and then I watch it back, and I’m getting advice from a lot of talented people.”

As the conversation continued, the pro wrestling legend and former WWE and AEW World Champion mentioned how he’s just “winging it” and learning as he goes.

“In a sense, doing commentary, it is like wrestling,” Danielson said. “There is an exhilaration to it. I love whenever I get the chance to work with Excalibur, Taz, or Tony Schiavone. The whole experience, it’s fun.”

He continued, “So I enjoy the feeling of doing it. Then I go and rewatch and listen, which is similar to what I did as a wrestler. I’m not where I want to be. I’m also giving myself some grace. Almost everyone else in that position has been trained, and I’m winging it.”

