“The American Dragon” wanted everything to be perfect when he reached the top of the mountain one final time in his legendary pro wrestling career.

That included the right person on commentary.

Bryan Danielson reflected on his memorable AEW Championship victory over Swerve Strickland in the main event of the AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view earlier this year at iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated reporter Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, the AEW World Champion spoke about personally requesting Jim Ross be on commentary for his match at the biggest AEW live show of 2024.

“I asked for Jim to be part of the match,” said Danielson. “He signed me to my first wrestling contract in 2000. I wanted him to be part of the call.”

Danielson continued, “Jim is still fantastic. I know he’s had a lot of health issues, and I’m sure getting to London was no picnic, but it meant a lot to have him there. I have also developed a really strong friendship with Tony Schiavone, so it meant the world to me that both of them could call the match.”