During a recent interview with The Daily Star, former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson discussed his involvement with the promotion’s disciplinary committee.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On being part of AEW’s disciplinary committee: “Yeah, who has the perspective of like, okay, so from like the business side, so one of there’s two other people on the disciplinary committee, one’s a lawyer, one’s our chief financial officer maybe.”

On how each member approaches it with a different perspective: “But it has like a very business background, and they come at it from, we all come at it from different perspectives. We all, I think we’re all good at listening to each other and hearing each other’s perspectives, and then using those perspectives to weigh and balance, whatever the outcomes might be.”

During a recent appearance on the “Wrestling the Rap Game” podcast, Aleister Black discussed his feud with WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Cope” Copeland in AEW, stating that it was one of his favorite experiences in wrestling.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his feud with Cope: “The feud with Adam Copeland is by far one of my favorite things that I’ve done in wrestling. It’s in my top five. Him and me, we kind of meshed that whole feud together and he went to Tony and talked about it. We got a lot of the stuff we wanted to do, we got that in. I’ve always wanted to work with him. He’s one of those people I talk to very frequently to kind of relay stuff to. ‘Hey, what do you think of this,’ and he’ll give me his feedback. I’ve always done that when it comes to promos, character ideas, match ideas, I bounce off of him. When we finally got to work together, it was everything I wanted it to be.”

On their cage match: “The cage match was definitely one of my favorite matches in AEW. He was very giving and we had such a blast in there. I remember, I lost so much blood in that match. They calculated that I lost about a pint and a half, that’s what they think, because I bled for so long and so profusely. It was pouring out. It added so much because you don’t see me bleed that often. That cage match had to be violent and we absolutely added a level of violence in there, that was slow and methodical, but also precise and quick at times. The swerves in there. That whole feud was one of my absolute favorite things. I’m glad I got to do it.”

On Adam Copeland finishing the match with a broken leg: “He’s a trooper. He’s a beast.”

Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia have clashed multiple times throughout the year, with their rivalry culminating in a TNT Title match at AEW Dynasty. In a hard-fought battle, Cole emerged victorious, securing his first championship in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Cole opened up about his experience working with Garcia and reflected on the significance of capturing the TNT Title at this point in his career. He said,

“Yeah, absolutely. Like first and foremost, to go into Daniel Garcia a little bit. When I say that I have all the respect in the world for him, I genuinely mean that. I think I’ve said before that I think he’s the future of All Elite Wrestling and he’s already done an unbelievable job. Like you said, he’s a former TNT champion. He’s been white hot for a long time. Danny Garcia is is the real deal. He’s absolutely incredible. So I couldn’t think of a better guy to test myself against, than Daniel Garcia, especially with the trilogy of matches that we had. I feel like throughout the matches I had with Danny, I kind of found myself again, which I think was, was really, really important for me, especially returning from two pretty bad injuries. So, again, to win the championship against a guy like Daniel Garcia is, is partially what made that so special. But kind of the journey I’ve been on these past few years in AEW, I’ve definitely had some challenges, and I don’t think there’s any hiding that. I think that’s an absolute fact between the head injuries I’ve had and coming back for six months and then having that horrific freak accident, ankle injury, where I was out for over a year. There was a lot of mental stuff going on up here with questioning myself and wondering if I was ever going to be able to get back to a place where I felt fully comfortable and fully confident and feeling like, yeah, man, I’m back. The matches with Danny certainly made me feel that way. Of course, winning the TNT championship on my 17 year to the day wrestling anniversary was beyond cool. The fact that it was in Philadelphia, which is where I became a fan. It’s where I trained. It’s where I had my first match. It really felt like this amazing meant to be full circle moment, especially being in there with Danny. So that meant everything to me. It’s one of the highlights of my AEW career. One of the highlights of my wrestling career by far, and I think this is the start of something really, really special for me going forward in the years to come within AEW.”

(h/t – Fightful)