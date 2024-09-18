Bryan Danielson doesn’t understand why any wrestling company would let a talent like Swerve Strickland get away.

During an interview with Justin Barrasso’s “Undisputed,” the AEW World Champion said as much.

“Swerve was perfect at All In,” said Danielson, reflecting on their memorable match at Wembley Stadium. “I mean, he’s incredible. He just signed a new contract with AEW–and that is one of the benefits of having two mainstream wrestling companies in the United States. WWE didn’t see value in him, and they let him go. When Swerve came here, he said he was going to become AEW champion–and he did.”

“You watch him and ask, ‘Who would ever let go of this guy?’ He just wasn’t given the opportunity to be his best self. And that goes both ways–I don’t want it to sound like, ‘Oh, evil WWE, they don’t let their talent be their best selves.’ Some people will thrive there. Some people will thrive here. There are people who will thrive in both places, there are people who will be underutilized. That’s the benefit of having two major companies in the United States. If someone doesn’t see value in you, you can try somewhere else. Swerve, he is the most professional of the professionals. Him, Claudio, [Samoa] Joe–anything you need them to do, they do it without hesitation. The way he’s been able to show everyone how skilled he is of a professional wrestler, I’m so impressed. I can’t say enough about him as a professional wrestler or a human being.”

Check out the complete interview at Substack.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.