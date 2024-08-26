Bryan Danielson spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes for an interview while in England for AEW All In: London 2024 over the weekend.

During the discussion, “The American Dragon” discussed Vince McMahon making an offer to release him from his WWE contract back in 2021 to allow him to compete in the G1 Climax Tournament.

“So I don’t know for sure if he would have let me,” Danielson said. “The last conversation that we had where I told him that I was going to [leave], because I told him I was going to go to AEW. I told him once I make my decision, I’ll tell you. And so it was around August of that year, my contract expired the last day of April of 2021, it was early August when I finally decided and I called and told him.”

Danielson continued, “Then he kind of asked me why and I said well, this, that, the other… One of the things I want to do is work with New Japan and do the G1. And he did say in that moment, I don’t know if it would have actually ever come to fruition, [but he did say] I’d let you do that, or whatever it is. So I think maybe?”

The new AEW World Champion admitted he wasn’t even sure if McMahon knows what the G1 Climax is and that it lasts for six weeks, while giving him the credit of at least being aware of what New Japan Pro Wrestling is.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’m not sure. He definitely knows what New Japan is. So he definitely knows what New Japan is and all that kind of stuff. I told him of my desire to do the G1 before because I kept pitching G1-style tournaments in WWE and I said I’d really like to be able to do this thing.”

