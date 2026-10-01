Bryan Danielson made a surprise return during Wednesday night’s PAC tribute edition of AEW Dynamite.

The September 30 show from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. opened with Jon Moxley defending the AEW Continental Championship against Orange Cassidy. Moxley successfully retained the title with a pinfall victory.

Following the match, Danielson’s music hit and the former AEW World Champion made his way to the ring wearing a PAC tribute shirt.

Danielson entered the ring and came face-to-face with his former Blackpool Combat Club stablemate before embracing Moxley with a hug, drawing a huge reaction from the Pittsburgh crowd.

The appearance marked Danielson’s first time on AEW television since All In in August, when he made a special return to the commentary desk.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 9/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.