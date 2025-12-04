WWE legends are returning left-and-right these days.

One more could soon be on the way.

In addition to top WWE Superstars such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Nikki Bella and many others returning to WWE in 2025, another legend could be turning up at some point in the near future.

As noted, there have been rumors of WWE Hall of Fame legend Brie Bella returning to WWE to possibly reform The Bella Twins with Nikki Bella for one final run as a tag-team before both ultimately retire from in-ring competition for good.

“I think there is definitely a last run in me. And I am like, I’m at the age and I’m strong. And I think it’s because I’m working out so hard and I’m feeling good,” Brie said on a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast. “But I’m like, there’s for sure a last run in me. But I’m like, you know, wherever it may take me, wherever it may be, I hope it’s with you [Nikki], wherever that is at, who knows? Whether it’s for one night or 200 nights. We’ll see.”

During his appearance on today’s new episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Brie’s husband, AEW star and WWE Hall of Fame legend Bryan Danielson spoke about some conditions Brie has for her potential in-ring return, presumably in WWE.

“Only in certain contexts,” Danielson said of whether or not Brie is interested in a WWE return. “She doesn’t want to come back and do like a singles run or anything like that.”

Danielson continued, “If she comes back, she would want to do it with [Nikki]. But I think there’s something in her, too, that … and I can appreciate this because our kids see her as just a mom. ‘Just a mom,’ as if that isn’t the hardest job in the world. Part of her, I think, has a desire to have the kids see her in that light [as a wrestler].”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Brie Bella’s potential WWE return continue to surface.