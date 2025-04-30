AEW star Bryan Danielson recently opened up about the ongoing comparisons between All Elite Wrestling and WWE, making it clear that while some view the two companies as rivals in a wrestling “war,” that’s not how AEW sees things.

In a candid interview with TalkSPORT, Danielson explained that AEW doesn’t operate with a combative mindset when it comes to the competition, even if that’s not always reciprocated.

“As a company, we don’t approach others like we’re at war,” Danielson said. “We’re not out here trying to battle anyone. But it doesn’t always feel like that’s how the other side operates. We’re often forced into a defensive position. I don’t know what the best approach is, but I do appreciate how Tony Khan handles it. It makes us feel like the good guys in wrestling.”

Despite suggestions from some peers that AEW should take a more aggressive stance, Danielson isn’t on board with that mentality—and says neither is Tony Khan.

“I’ve had friends tell me, ‘You guys should fight back, go on the attack,’” he noted. “But that’s just not who I am. And it’s not who Tony is either. That mindset is actually one of the reasons I was drawn to AEW in the first place. Even when I was still in WWE, I watched how AEW did things, and it resonated with me.”

One moment in particular had a major impact on Danielson. Recalling the emotional tribute AEW held in honor of the late Brodie Lee, he said the show deeply moved him and shifted his perspective on AEW’s values.

“Brodie was my friend, and I was still with WWE when AEW did that tribute show,” Danielson shared. “Watching it, I thought, ‘These are the good guys.’ That moment really stuck with me. Of course, every company makes mistakes, but one thing I believe about AEW is that we’re always trying to do good—even if we don’t publicly say it. Tony Khan never goes around claiming we’re the heroes of wrestling, but I saw it for myself. The people running this company truly care about the talent and about the fans.”

Danielson also praised Khan’s passion for the industry, noting that AEW’s mission is fueled by a genuine love for professional wrestling.

“What I love about Tony is that he’s a real fan,” Danielson added. “He’s trying to create something that wrestling fans want to see—something they’ll genuinely enjoy.”