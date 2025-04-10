On today’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show, Bryan Danielson sits down with Brie Garcia to discuss their relationship, parenting, evolving together and more.

During the interview, Bryan reveals his son’s favorite wrestler and shares his thoughts on his son becoming a wrestler

Bryan Danielson: His favorite wrestler in AEW is Bryan Keith, The Bad Apple, and when The Bad Apple comes onscreen, he’s like, “Ooh, daddy. The Bad Apple,” and so it’s like, it’s actually one of my favorite things right now is watching wrestling with Bud and him saying to me, “Daddy, who’s gonna win?” and then I tell him who I think is gonna win or whatever it is, and then to see his reactions to certain people and how much he loves different things. He loves when The Bad Apple comes on. Ooh, does Buddy get excited.

Brie Garcia: So good, and he loves watching the women too. He loves women wrestling. It’s really amazing. To you, let’s say Buddy gets into wrestling because I kind of look at him and I’m like, I feel like it’s his calling, but you know, that might just be a wild four-and-a-half-year-old, but what is it when he gets into that you hope that your legacy has left for him?

Bryan Danielson: I don’t know. I mean, you know, it’s hard for me to say because, you know, the first answer that would come to your head is, “What would be the benefit of having Bryan Danielson as your dad when if you’re trying to get into wrestling.” It’s like, “Oh, it opens doors,” You would think, but then that also creates expectation, you know? So, I would think, you know, I don’t necessarily, if he wants to wrestle, I want it to be because he wants to wrestle and one of the things that made me the wrestler that I was is that I had some people obviously help me open doors, but there were a lot of doors that weren’t open to me and I had to go and learn all these other things and explore these different paths to get to where I kind of finally ended up and that journey was what made it incredible, you know, and so I almost wouldn’t want to deny him that.