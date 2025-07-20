Bryan Danielson recently reflected on how the infamous CM Punk–Jack Perry backstage altercation at AEW All In 2023 led to his surprise return to the ring.

During his stage show at Starrcast, Danielson acknowledged the brawl and noted it indirectly opened the door for his Strap Match with Ricky Starks (aka Ricky Saints) at AEW All Out 2023, despite him not being cleared to wrestle at the time due to a broken arm suffered in June.

“And then, because I missed that [AEW All In 2023],” Danielson said. “And then there was an unfortunate incident backstage, I got to have an incredible Strap Match with Ricky Starks when I wasn’t even supposed to be wrestling [laughs].”

Danielson continued, admitting it was actually his own idea, claiming he initially proposed the Strap Match idea behind-the-scenes to AEW management.

“To be fair, my dumbass suggested it,” he said. “We’re kind of in a pickle here, and I said, ‘Oh, what could I do with my arm in the shape that it’s in right now? I can do a Strap Match.'”