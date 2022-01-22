AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness where the American Dragon spoke about a number of subjects, including how his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, felt about his bloody showdown with “Hangman” Adam Page on the promotion’s debut show on TBS. Highlights are below.

On Brie Bella’s reaction to his last match with Adam Page:

“The last match with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, in which I was a bloody mess, she was a little perturbed by that one. But she knows that also, I am very conscious of my health.”

How Brie is excited to get back into the ring at the Royal Rumble:

“I’m very excited. Mostly, I’m excited because Brie is excited, right? Whenever you love somebody, and they are doing something that makes them happy or makes them excited, you are excited and happy for them.”