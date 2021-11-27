AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently appeared on the Casual Conversations podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, which included the American Dragon discussing his involvement in the WrestleMania 37 main event with Edge and Roman Reigns earlier this year, a match he felt like he did not belong in. Highlights from the interview are below.

“The WrestleMania moment was just weird, I really honestly didn’t feel like I belonged in that triple threat match with Roman and Edge. I thought the story was strong enough on its own for it to be just them.”

“When I walked out for the match at WrestleMania, it felt so empty. Fans were cheering and all that kind of stuff. When I wrestle, I feel everything. What I remember most about that match is just feeling empty and thinking ‘Oh man, I legitimately felt like am I gonna die.”

(Thanks to Casual Conversations for sending us quotes)