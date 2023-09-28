Bryan Danielson is ready to embrace a more violent wrestling style to protect his arm.

The American Dragon spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the New York Post, where he hyped up his highly-anticipated showdown with Zack Sabre Jr. at this Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view. Danielson, who badly broke his arm in his bout against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door 2, says that he “had to do more violent gimmick matches because it made it easier for him to protect his arm.” That being said, he is fully cleared to compete going forward.

However, he does add that he needs to be cautious with his arm because he does have a metal rod in his arm now.

Our doctors would still not like me to do certain things, but from like two weeks ago when I had the tag match the strength in my hand is coming back way faster than they thought it would, the mobility and all that stuff,” Danielson said. “I still have to be cautious probably for the next year or so. They put a steel rod in my arm. One of the things they said is that it actually makes it more likely to break not where it broke before, but where the end of the rod is. It’s like a fulcrum for the bone to bend against.

Danielson will be in action on Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. You can check out the current card here.