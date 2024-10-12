Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Undisputed’s Justin Barrasso to promote tonight’s WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

When asked what’s next for him after tonight’s match with Jon Moxley, the reigning AEW World Champion admitted that he knows his time to call it a full-time career is coming soon.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On what’s next after WrestleDream 2024: “The reality is, no matter what happens at WrestleDream, I don’t have much time left. October 4, 1999 was my first-ever wrestling match. In relation to those 25 years, I have a reality short amount of time left. And any match can be your last at any given time. When I was forced to retire due to concussions, I didn’t think my last match was going to be tagging with John Cena against Claudio and TJ Wilson. That ended up being my last match for three years. So any match can be your last match. And whether this is my last match as a full-time wrestler or not, I know that time is coming soon.”

On if he’s healthy enough to compete tonight: “Is our trainer worried about it? To an extent, yes. Am I worried about it? To an extent, yes. Is my wife concerned about it? Very much so. But there’s been times in my career I’ve been more concerned. My overall health for the long-term is the biggest thing. Right now, everything is fixable. In the short term, it’s all about whether I can perform at the level I want to perform at. I know I can. I’m exactly where I want to be, fighting someone I want to fight–I know the answer is yes.”