“The American Dragon” is dealing with some neck issues.

During his one-on-one sit-down interview with Jim Ross on AEW Collision on August 10, Bryan Danielson dropped a bombshell.

The pro wrestling legend informed “Good Ol’ J.R.” that he will need neck surgery at some point near the end of 2024, even further confirming that his in-ring career is winding down.

Bryan Danielson is scheduled to challenge for the AEW World Championship in a match with his career on-the-line against Swerve Strickland at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25.