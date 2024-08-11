“The American Dragon” is dealing with some neck issues.
During his one-on-one sit-down interview with Jim Ross on AEW Collision on August 10, Bryan Danielson dropped a bombshell.
The pro wrestling legend informed “Good Ol’ J.R.” that he will need neck surgery at some point near the end of 2024, even further confirming that his in-ring career is winding down.
Bryan Danielson is scheduled to challenge for the AEW World Championship in a match with his career on-the-line against Swerve Strickland at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25.
Ahead of what may be his final match, @BryanDanielson speaks with the legendary @JRsBBQ as #AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT pic.twitter.com/oY2tMZN32E
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 11, 2024