AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News to hype up tomorrow’s Winter Is Coming special, where the American Dragon will challenge “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW world championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’d love to wrestle Jonathan Gresham and credits him for keeping pure wrestling alive:

I’d love to wrestle Jonathan Gresham. I love his style. He’s got a great mat-wrestling style. I think he’s one of the guys who have really carried on the tradition of real ‘technical wrestling’ wrestling, and I think that match would be a lot of fun.

Hopes to face fellow AEW star Darby Allin in Seattle: