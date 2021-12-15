AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News to hype up tomorrow’s Winter Is Coming special, where the American Dragon will challenge “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW world championship. Highlights from the interview are below.
Says he’d love to wrestle Jonathan Gresham and credits him for keeping pure wrestling alive:
I’d love to wrestle Jonathan Gresham. I love his style. He’s got a great mat-wrestling style. I think he’s one of the guys who have really carried on the tradition of real ‘technical wrestling’ wrestling, and I think that match would be a lot of fun.
Hopes to face fellow AEW star Darby Allin in Seattle:
That’s a really hard one. I think a really interesting one – this would be, if you’re talking about a dream scenario, it would probably be with Darby Allin and that match would happen in Seattle. We’re both from there, and just telling a story of two guys kind of from the same place but are completely different. One is young and on the rise and already a superstar, one is aging and this is the twilight – that sort of thing. That, I think, would be a pretty cool story.