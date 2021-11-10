During his interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour AEW superstar Bryan Danielson revealed that he has signed a three-year contract with the promotion.

The American Dragon debuted for AEW back at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view, and has made an immediate impact by putting together an undefeated record against a number of top tier opponents including Eddie Kingston, Nick Jackson, Minoru Suzuki, as well as a time-limit draw against AEW world champion, Kenny Omega.

Danielson is set to face Miro in the final round of the world title eliminator tournament at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view from Minneapolis.

You can check out the full interview below.