AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about next month’s highly-anticipated Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which will feature top AEW talents facing top talents from NJPW. When asked about who he wishes he could face…the American Dragon named Kazuchika Okada and Zack Sabre Jr. as his top choices. Highlights from the interview are below.

Names Okada and Zack Sabre Jr. as two men he’d love to face at Forbidden Door:

“I would love to wrestle Okada. But in the back of my mind, I’m thinking about Zack Sabre Jr. and wrestling him to see who is the best technical wrestler in the world. We have two very different styles of technical wrestling. We wrestled in 2008, and he was just a kid, but I was super impressed with him then. He’s grown into this amazing wrestler, and I don’t ever recall seeing anyone wrestle with his technique.”

Other potential NJPW opponents:

“There are a ton of guys I’d like to wrestle. You mentioned Okada, and that’s a match I really want. I want [Tomohiro] Ishii. Tanahashi and I wrestled in 2004, but we are totally different people now than we were then. That would be a lot of fun. Shingo and I wrestled in 2010. That would also be a lot of fun. I was hoping to get a match against Kenta in WWE, but it just never happened, and I would love to wrestle him. I’d also love to wrestle [Katsuyori] Shibata. I’m open to whoever Tony [Khan] and New Japan want me to go up against.”