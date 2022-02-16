AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently took to Twitter to hype this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, where the American Dragon will be taking on Lee Moriarty in singles-action.

Danielson states that Moriarty has impressed him with his dedication to wrestling fundamentals, but promises to teach him a lesson violence that he will never forget. His full tweet reads, “Teacher. Student. The former is always the latter. @TheLeeMoriarty has impressed me with his dedication to mastering wrestling fundamentals. But on tonight’s #AEWDynamite he will learn an equally important lesson on the nature of violence. Maybe he can teach me something as well.”

Danielson has been advocating for a new faction in AEW, and even approached former world champion Jon Moxley to join his ranks, while crediting young talents like Moriarty and Daniel Garcia. You can see his full tweet below.