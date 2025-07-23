“The American Dragon” is an honest man who pulls no punches.

Bryan Danielson lived up to this once again during a recent Sun Sport interview this week, where he explained why headlining WrestleMania 30 “honestly doesn’t mean much” to him.

“I main evented WrestleMania 30, and honestly, it doesn’t mean that much to me,” a blunt Danielson stated. “My sister and my niece got to come in the ring. But I was about to marry my wife the following Friday and they wouldn’t let her come to the ring, they didn’t want her to be in the thing.”

Danielson continued, “And it wasn’t just that, I was going through a ton of neck pain, and all these other things, so these things that seem like cool moments to a viewer, there’s all this other stuff going on in a performers life, that could make that moment not as valuable to them as it is to the people viewing.”

Also during the interview, the pro wrestling legend listed his favorite career matches and moments. Those included:

• The hardest match being against Kazuchika Okada at AEW Forbidden Door 2023



• Match that meant the most to him being against Swerve at AEW All In London 2024



• Most underrated match being against Zack Sabre Jr. at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka 2024



• Most emotional moment being against Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2024