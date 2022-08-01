AEW superstar Bryan Danielson was a guest on Renee Paquette’s live edition of The Sessions at this past weekend’s Starrcast V event, where the American Dragon spoke on a number of different topics, including revisiting the epic Talking Smack segment between himself and The Miz. Check out what Danielson had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

Says The Miz was very frustrated that he was a champion and not being featured very much on television:

Miz was very frustrated, he was Intercontinental champion and wasn’t being on TV much. I was very frustrated that they weren’t clearing me to wrestle despite numerous doctors having cleared me to wrestle, and you know, I understand why but that’s a long story anyways.

What his initial plan was for the angle following Miz’s now famous Talking Smack promo:

So, we came up with this plan and the original thing Mike (The Miz) and I came up with was that I was going to f—king deck him. We wanted to get under each other’s skin so much that it was plausible that I would legit be angry enough to punch him and so, that was the intent. And then I was going to punch him, and the idea was either they’re going to fire me or it’s going to make people want to see the match so much that they’re going to have to clear me to wrestle but then Mike did such a great job – intuitively, I felt was better to walk off. Because it was like, God, this is so good leave him with his heat. He was so good. He was magic.

