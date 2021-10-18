During his interview on the Kliq Show AEW superstar Bryan Danielson spoke about WWE’s attempt to re-sign him earlier this year, and how they did make an active effort towards making a relationship with NJPW so Bryan would stay. Highlights are belwo.

Says WWE did try and get an NJPW relationship into his deal:

“Well so I don’t know how far along the talks went but, and I don’t know even if I was the start of them for sure but one of the things when I was talking to them when they were — when WWE was trying to re-sign me was I said I wanna be able to go work in Japan and so they were trying to come up with an agreement to where I would be able to go and do that and that sort of thing and so yeah, that was definitely something that was talked about.”

Says he’s not sure how well the relationship was:

“I don’t know where it went or anything like that. All I know is that now it seems like AEW has a really great relationship with New Japan. So I feel like it couldn’t have gone that well [Bryan laughed].”

