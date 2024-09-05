Bryan Danielson received a legal letter from World Wrestling Entertainment a couple of month ago regarding copyright and trademark issues.

“The American Dragon” spoke in a new “Luke James Chats” interview about being receiving a legal letter from WWE after applying to trademark “Yes! Yes! Yes!” back on July 29.

“I applied for it, but then I got, it wasn’t necessarily a cease and desist,” Danielson said. “I got some sort of legal letter from WWE.”

The new AEW World Champion continued, “It’s really weird because my manager texted me and said, ‘Hey, this thing is available, do you want to get it?’ I was like, ‘How much does it cost?’ It wasn’t that much. ‘Okay, sure.’ Shortly after that, I got an email from WWE saying, ‘This is infringing on this or that or whatever.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not trying to sell anybody anything. I just do my thing.’ It did feel good to see the crowd raising their hands like that after such a long time.”

Danielson is scheduled to defend his newly won AEW World Championship for the first time against “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry at the upcoming AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view this coming Saturday night, September 7, at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)